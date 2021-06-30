'You're at the stoplight, you're stoping anyway,' | Teen starts unique business in Whitehaven

Rain or shine, if you drive down Elvis Presley and stop at the light on Shelby Drive you'll see Anton DeFell selling drinks at the stop light.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rain or shine, if you drive down Elvis Presley and stop at the light on Shelby Drive you'll see Anton DeFell. This recent high school grad came up with the unique idea to sell drinks at stoplights.

"Some people don't have time to get out of their car and go to the store, but if you are at a stoplight you not wasting any time," DeFell said. You at the stoplight, you stoping anyway. So we are in and out the street before the light turns green."

The family business, which he started, is called The Hydration Station. He said his motto is, "Stay hydrated, the hydration station, stay hydrated."

He started selling drinks six years ago in his neighborhood in South Memphis, but he recently ventured out to Whitehaven.

"I'm a people person, like, I like to connect with the people,

DeFell said."That's why I do this. That's who I am. It's a part of my life."

He said his great customer service is how he keeps loyal customers like Micheal Porter.

"It says a lot about his character," Porter said. "There are a lot of young men who aren't willing to do things like this, like stand out in the heat, and sweat at their age."

DeFell said he is willing to risk his life by weaving through busy traffic because his, "greatest satisfaction is helping other people."