x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Youth and family resource center opens in Raleigh as jail prevention measure for juveniles

The Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission, which will operate the center, said the center was a major objective under the 2021 and 2022 Safe Community Action Plans.
Credit: Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission announced Monday the opening of the Youth and Family Resource Center in Raleigh. 

The Commission and county officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new center Thursday, June 16.

Commission officials said the new center will serve as a youth assessment center to provide needs assessments and appropriate interventions for juveniles who have come in contact with law enforcement but before they become involved in the juvenile justice system.

It will receive referrals from other sources as well.

The Crime Commission said such a center was a major objective under the previous Safe Community Action Plan as well as the current one which took effect this year.

Dorcas Young-Griffin, director of the County Division of Community Services and a member of the Crime Commission board of directors, took the lead in bringing the center to fruition.

RELATED: Harold Collins appointed Shelby County's newest Chief Administrative Officer

The City of Memphis provided the building, which is the old Raleigh branch library, and Shelby County renovated the space.

Planned assessments will include identifying any behavioral health issues, the possible need for trauma counseling, and services to help alleviate other underlying issues that might result in delinquent behavior. 

RELATED: Memphis is seeing an increase in homicides. Here's where the Bluff City stands

The Crime Commission said approximately 50% of all juveniles coming through Juvenile Court on delinquent charges are repeat offenders, and add an effective assessment center can serve as a tool to reduce that percentage, with benefits to individual youth and to the community by reducing crime.

The University of Memphis has been tasked with conducting an evaluation of the center as it moves forward.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'Stop killing each other' | Memphis activist reflects on Black Lives Matter protests on Juneteenth