Youth Villages CEO honored with national award for "multiplying the good" in the community

Patrick Lawler, the CEO of Memphis-based Youth Villages, received a national Jefferson Award.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South CEO was among several people honored nationally for how they multiply the good in their communities.

Patrick Lawler, the CEO of Memphis-based Youth Villages, received the national Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting the Disadvantaged.

Youth Villages is a national leader in children's mental and behavioral health.

Lawler was honored with actress and activist Kristen Bell, NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and 6-year-old koala sculptor Owen Colley.