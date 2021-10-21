Youth Villages holds 39th annual 5K & 10 Miler this weekend

The race takes place Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1000 Ridgeway Loop, off Poplar Avenue in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Runners and walkers will be hitting the streets of Memphis this weekend for the 39th annual Youth Villages 5K & 10 Miler race.

It all benefits Youth Villages, which helps children in the Mid-South, and across the country, with mental and behavioral health.

The race takes place Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1000 Ridgeway Loop, off Poplar Avenue. Pre-registration is 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., and the event kicks off at 8 a.m.

Last year’s race was virtual, and this is the first time it will be held in-person in the fall, as previous in-person races were in the spring.

There will be awards for both the 5K and the 10 Miler for top finishers in each age group. All runners will receive medals.

Rolling start times are spread out, with the 10 Miler beginning between 8 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. and the 5K starting from 8:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.

There will be a post-race celebration with entertainment and activities for kids.

Free face masks and hand sanitizer will be available at registration and post-race. COVID-19 guidelines for the race are subject to change based on local protocols and CDC guidelines. When not running, everyone is encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.