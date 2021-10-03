Zootoberfest kickoff at Memphis Zoo a smashing success

The event runs every Saturday and Sunday in October except Halloween.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Zootoberfest kickoff this weekend at the Memphis Zoo was a smashing success.

On weekends in October, you can come see all the animals and enjoy craft beer from six local beer trucks scattered throughout the zoo.

"That sounds so interesting," Jako Pennekan, who is visiting Memphis from South Africa, said. "We didn't have it back at home like that. I can't wait to taste the beer."

Zootoberfest takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends except Halloween. The last day of Zootoberfest is November 1.

Guests can pick up a commemorative mug to sip German beer while they enjoy a fall afternoon at the zoo. Draft root beer and root beer floats will also be available to enjoy.

"That's amazing," Pennekan said on being able to come to a zoo and have a beer. "I will come back every time."

