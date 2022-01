Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Hariett Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after he was shot Thursday evening in Raleigh.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just after 6 p.m. at 4091 Harriet Rd.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and police said they have a man in custody.

If you have any tips that can help police in their ongoing investigation, call 901-528-CASH.

This story will be updated as more information is released.