1 dead, 1 critically injured in Hickory Hill double shooting

Memphis Police said the shooting happened in the 5800 block of Mt. Moriah Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another critically injured after a shooting in the Hickory Hill neighborhood of Memphis Tuesday, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to the shooting scene around 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of Mt. Moriah Road.

Two men were found. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was listed in critical condition.

Officers have one man in custody. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.