1 dead, 1 injured after Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage boy has died and another teenager is in critical condition after they were shot Monday night in South Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at 285 Gaston Ave. One of the teens died at the scene and another teen was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the victims are 13 and 18 years old and no suspect information was released.

If you have any tips for police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.