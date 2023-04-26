x
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Uptown Memphis

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting in Uptown Memphis Wednesday, Memphis Police said. 

According to MPD, at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ayers Street and Griffith Place. 

One man was found and pronounced deceased on the scene. another man was taken in non-critical condition to Regional One Hospital by private car. 

MPD has no suspect info at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with information should call (901) 528-CASH.

