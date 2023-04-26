1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Uptown Memphis

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting in Uptown Memphis Wednesday, Memphis Police said.

According to MPD, at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ayers Street and Griffith Place.

One man was found and pronounced deceased on the scene. another man was taken in non-critical condition to Regional One Hospital by private car.

MPD has no suspect info at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.