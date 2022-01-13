1 dead, 1 hospitalized after southeast Memphis shooting

According to police, it happened at 4:45 p.m. on Cherokee Boulevard and Prescott Road near I-240.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after they were shot Thursday afternoon in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened at 4:45 p.m. on Cherokee Boulevard and Prescott Road near Interstate 240.

One person died on the scene and the other person was taken to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.

According to police, the suspect is a Black man with a blonde mohawk.

If you have any tips that can help police in their ongoing investigation, call 901-528-CASH.