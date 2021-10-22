1 dead, 2 others injured in Memphis club shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is dead after a triple shooting at a club in Hickory Hill early Friday morning.
Memphis police officers responded to the Indulge Lounge at 5959 Winchester around 12:35 a.m. The man who died was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two others were injured, including the shooter. Both are listed in critical condition.
MPD said it started as an argument. The shooter accidentally shot himself after shooting the other two.
The shooter has been detained.
Anyone with additional information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.