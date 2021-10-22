1 dead, 2 others injured in Memphis club shooting

The shooter accidentally shot himself after shooting the other two.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is dead after a triple shooting at a club in Hickory Hill early Friday morning.

Memphis police officers responded to the Indulge Lounge at 5959 Winchester around 12:35 a.m. The man who died was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two others were injured, including the shooter. Both are listed in critical condition.

MPD said it started as an argument. The shooter accidentally shot himself after shooting the other two.

Shooting at 5959 Winchester pic.twitter.com/IpS9yCG7Dj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 22, 2021

The shooter has been detained.