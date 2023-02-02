x
1 dead, Memphis police officer in 'extremely critical condition' after shooting

The shooting happened near the Poplar-White Station Library.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead and a police officer is in extremely critical condition after a shooting near the Poplar-White Station Library.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the area of 5094 Poplar Avenue around 12:32 p.m. Thursday. Police said one individual involved in the shooting died at the scene.

The Memphis officer was transported to Regional One Hospital where he was said to be in "extremely critical condition."

The Shelby County District Attorney General called in the TBI, and special agents have been requested to investigate the incident. They are enroute to the scene.

A large police presence was seen near the scene of the shooting, and MPD said Poplar Ave. westbound between Truse Parkway and Brookhaven Circle is being shut down due to the investigation. All westbound lanes will remain closed until further notice. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

 

