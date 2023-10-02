1 detained, another on the run after attempted ATM robbery leads to police chase

Memphis Police responded to an alarm Monday around 5 a.m. in the 1600 block of Winchester Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody and another is on the run after they tried to rob an ATM Monday morning in Whitehaven.

MPD responded to an alarm Oct. 2 around 5 a.m. in the 1600 block of Winchester Road, where they saw two suspects in a red pickup truck trying to break into a Bank of America ATM.

Officers caught one suspect who tried to run away. The second suspect drove away in the truck, leading to a police chase.

The car chase ended when the suspect crashed into a telephone pole on East Holmes Road and Fairley Road, but he then ran away from the crash scene and MPD has not been able to find him.

According to police, he was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. They also said the truck had been stolen.

MPD said no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.