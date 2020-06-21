Minneapolis police are investigating after 12 people were shot early Sunday morning in Uptown.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating an overnight shooting in which one man died and 11 people were wounded along Hennepin Avenue in the Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

According to police, at about 12:37 a.m., several 911 calls came in reporting multiple people shot in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave. S.

When officers arrived, they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital, while others had been taken to the hospital with private vehicles.

Police say the suspects started shooting in the mid-2900 block of Hennepin Ave. S. and "proceeded north."

"People scattered, and the suspects fled," according to a news release.

"I saw people just shooting maybe 30, 40, 50 shots I don't know it sounded like an automatic gun," said Fred Hwang of Hoban Korean BBQ on Hennepin Ave.

Hwang said that several people were out on the sidewalks when the shots were fired.

Police say that 12 people, all adults, were shot. One man died and eleven people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addressed not only this shooting, but a recent uptick in violent crimes.

"Gun violence has to stop," the chief said.

He says he's in touch with the FBI and other agencies for assistance.

"For those of you who are out there who are harming our communities, you have to be held accountable. We cannot have this," said Arradondo.

He says Mayor Jacob Frey is looking to all his tools as well including a possible reimposed curfew.

No one is in custody at this time.