1 on 1 with MPD Chief C.J. Davis on Tyre Nichols, release of video depicting police violence

We sat down with the Memphis Police Chief about her thoughts on the video showing the confrontation that led to Tyre Nichols' death.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis sat down with ABC24 Friday morning to give her thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols, and the anticipated video footage showing the confrontation with five Memphis Police officers that led to Nichols' death.

"No doubt about it, this video is going to cause anger, emotions to rise," Davis said about the video release.

Davis said the video is four separate segments that have been spliced together for a total time of a little more than an hour.

Davis also said she was not invited to the press conference with Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy and TBI Director David Rausch Thursday, explaining her absence which caused criticism.