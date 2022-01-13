Child killed in North Memphis shooting

If you have information, please call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Update: A family member tells Local 24 the child is 2-years-old.

The Memphis Police Department said, the 1-year-old was the only victim in this shooting.

A 1-year-old boy died Wednesday night after being shot in North Memphis.

Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Clayting Avenue just after 10 p.m.

Officers found two victims had been shot, including the one-year-old.

The one-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur where he died. The other victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but, no other information was released about that person.

There is no suspect information at this time.