10 arrested and charged in Memphis area human trafficking operation

A two-day operation was focused on was to find and identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, January 21, 2022, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an undercover operation in Memphis, which resulted in the arrests and charges of 10 individuals and the seizure of weapons, drugs, vehicles, and cash.

The main focus of the operation was to find and identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit, Memphis Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the office of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich all assisted in the operation, which resulted in the arrests of the following individuals:

Nathan Durham , 46, was charged with: two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts one count of Possession of marijuana with Intent three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, three counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony being held on a $ 15,000 bond

, 46, was charged with:

Doubse Edwards , 55, was charged with: two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts one count of Possession of cocaine with Intent one count of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine being held on a $ 40,000 bond

, 55, was charged with:

Cortez Holloway, 31, was charged with: one count of Promoting Prostitution being held on a $ 5,000 bond

31, was charged with:

Lironda Knighten, 26 (Marion, Ark.), was charged with: two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts one count of Possession of marijuana with Intent one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon one count of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony being held on a $ 20,000 bond

26 (Marion, Ark.), was charged with:

Mark Pitts, 48 (Forrest City, Ark.), was charged with: two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts being held on a $ 10,000 bond

48 (Forrest City, Ark.), was charged with:

Thomas Riedmaier, 67 (Gibsonburg, Ohio), was charged with: Two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts being held on a $ 7,500 bond

67 (Gibsonburg, Ohio), was charged with:

Steven Scroggins, 37 (Portland, Ark.), was charged with: two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts one count of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine being held on a $ 30,000 bond



37 (Portland, Ark.), was charged with:

Patrick Watt, 55, was charged with: one count of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts being held on a $ 15,000 bond

55, was charged with:

Anthony Wolfe, 52 (Horn Lake, MS), was charged with: one count of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts being held on a $ 15,000 bond

52 (Horn Lake, MS), was charged with:

Chelsea Bandy, 21 (Bolivar, TN) was charged with: one count of Prostitution being held on a $ 1,500 bond



21 (Bolivar, TN) was charged with:

The arrests also resulted in the seizure of six weapons, nine vehicles, thousands of dollars in cash and illicit drugs.