MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old child has died after being stabbed in Raleigh. Another child and an adult are in critical condition at the hospital, suffering from stab wounds.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers received a stabbing call to 2876 Coach Friday night. All three victims were taken to the hospital after being stabbed, but one child passed away. Police say it appears to be a “domestic violence situation,” and a suspect is in custody.