According to MPD, the girl said the suspect is about a 5'8" tall black man with distinct white spots on his neck and arms.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old girl is safe after Memphis Police say she fought off an abductor Wednesday night in Raleigh.

Officers responded to an abduction attempt call on Aug. 16 around 6:30 p.m.

According to MPD, the girl said that while home with her mother, she heard a soft knock on the door. She tried to keep the door from opening, but the suspect forced the door open, knocking the girl down.

The girl said the man then entered the house. He grabbed her by the feet, dragging her out the door, and then carried her down the street on his shoulders. She punched him in the throat and ran down the street toward Hanna Dr.

The 10-year-old's mother said when she noticed her daughter was missing, she went outside and saw the girl running back toward the house, MPD said.

According to MPD, a witness across the street from the girl’s home said he saw the 10-year-old after hearing her scream. The witness said he walked toward her, seeing a black Charger, possibly a 2016-19 model, at the corner of Fortner and Hanna. He said he saw a man inside with white and black spots on his face.

The Charger had white paper tags, and its front left bumper was damaged with possible minor scratches on the front right side, according to the witness.

According to MPD, the girl said the suspect is about a 5'8" tall black man with distinct white spots on his neck and arms, along with a heart tattoo on his thumb and a skull tattoo on his pinky.

She also said the man was wearing a mask, hoodie with the Nike symbol, navy blue shorts, and black tennis shoes.