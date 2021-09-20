$1,000 reward offered for suspect wanted on warrants in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrested of a suspect wanted on several felony warrants.
Marquarius Deshun Gaines is wanted on charges including theft of vehicle, fleeing, and forfeiture.
Investigators said officers spotted Gaines in West Memphis and tried to stop him, but he ran away, leaving a vehicle behind.
Police said caution should be used. Anyone who spots Gaines or knows where he is should contact West Memphis Police at 870-735-1210 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.