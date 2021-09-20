$1,000 reward offered for suspect wanted on warrants in West Memphis

Anyone who spots Marquarius Deshun Gaines or knows where can call West Memphis Police at 870-735-1210 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrested of a suspect wanted on several felony warrants.

Marquarius Deshun Gaines is wanted on charges including theft of vehicle, fleeing, and forfeiture.

Investigators said officers spotted Gaines in West Memphis and tried to stop him, but he ran away, leaving a vehicle behind.