MPD: $10,000 reward offered for information in an August unsolved murder case

Memphis Police said the family of Clarence Thomas, who was killed on August 28 in Highland Heights, is contributing $8,000 of the reward posting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Tuesday what they're calling an "extraordinary" CrimeStoppers award of $10,000 is available to anyone whose anonymous tip helps police solve the murder of Clarence Teal on August 28, 2022.

Memphis Police said detectives need the public’s help identifying three suspects in the killing that occurred late in the afternoon on a Sunday on Henry Avenue in the Highland Heights neighborhood of East Memphis.

Video camera footage clearly shows three hooded men in all black clothing as they pull up to Teal, 42, in a dark gray Infiniti.

One was driving and the other two held automatic weapons. After a brief struggle, MPD said they shot Teal several times.

He was found by officers who arrived by 4:45 p.m. Paramedics transported Teal to Regional One Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

The photos taken from the video footage show the shooters and driver up close.

Teal’s family posted $8,000 with CrimeStoppers in October.