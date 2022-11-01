MPD: $10,000 reward offered for information in an August unsolved murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Tuesday what they're calling an "extraordinary" CrimeStoppers award of $10,000 is available to anyone whose anonymous tip helps police solve the murder of Clarence Teal on August 28, 2022.
Memphis Police said detectives need the public’s help identifying three suspects in the killing that occurred late in the afternoon on a Sunday on Henry Avenue in the Highland Heights neighborhood of East Memphis.
Video camera footage clearly shows three hooded men in all black clothing as they pull up to Teal, 42, in a dark gray Infiniti.
One was driving and the other two held automatic weapons. After a brief struggle, MPD said they shot Teal several times.
He was found by officers who arrived by 4:45 p.m. Paramedics transported Teal to Regional One Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.
The photos taken from the video footage show the shooters and driver up close.
Clarence Teal murder suspects
Teal’s family posted $8,000 with CrimeStoppers in October.
That, combined with the $2,000 available in homicide cases from CrimeStoppers, raises the total in this murder to $10,000 to anyone who calls (901) 528-CASH with information helping authorities make an arrest. All calls are anonymous and cash payments are made subsequently if information receive helps solve the case.