MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $10,000 reward is available for finding the suspect who stabbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier.

The department said the suspect assaulted the letter carrier with a knife on Boston Street near Liberty Bowl Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the suspect is around age 30 to 35 with a thin unkept beard.

If you know anything about this suspect, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.