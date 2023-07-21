11-year-old boy injured Northeast Memphis shooting

Officers said they found the 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 11-year-old boy was injured in a shooting after gunshots were fired into his home late Thursday night.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Elmore Ridge Ln. Thursday, July 20 at 11:28 p.m.

Officers said they found the 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

According to preliminary information, MPD said gunshots were fired into the home.