12-year-old charged after knife attack on family member

The boy is in the custody of Dyer County Juvenile Court Services

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A 12-year-old boy is charged after swinging a knife at a family member.

The Dyersburg Police Department said officers were called to a home around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Family members told officers that the boy was involved in an altercation with a family member when he grabbed the knife from a drawer and tried to attack a family member.

Other family members were able to get the knife away from him and hold him down until police arrived.

The boy is charged with aggravated assault. He's being held at the Dyer County Juvenile Detention Center.