122 fugitives nabbed in Operation North Star in Memphis area

Among those arrested were a mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son and a man accused in a kidnapping involving two Memphis teens.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday that 122 offenders have been arrested in a month-long initiative that targeted violent offenders in ten cities.

Operation North Star (ONS) was conducted locally by the Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Tennessee Department of Correction, Jackson Police Department, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Department of Justice said more than 1,500 suspects were arrested in ten cities across the U.S. - Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. In Memphis, they said 122 fugitives, sex offenders, and violent offenders were arrested.

They said ONS focused on the most serious and violent offenses, including homicide, rape, robbery, and assault.

Investigators said between June 1 and June 30, 2022, U.S. Marshals Service targeted fugitives wanted in Memphis and Shelby County on charges including murder (10 arrests), attempted murder (eight arrests), sexual offenses (12 arrests), aggravated assault (32 arrests), and armed robbery (seven arrests). Investigators also seized nine firearms, $1,282.00, more than .96 kilograms of illegal narcotics, and two vehicles.

“Operation North Star demonstrates the U.S. Marshals Service’s commitment to reducing violent crime by apprehending dangerous fugitives and sex offenders who prey on the community. By working in conjunction with our law enforcement partners and supporting crime prevention initiatives, we can help create safer neighborhoods,” said Tyreece Miller, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee, in a news release.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said, “I am convinced that collaborative partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are essential to an effective crime fighting strategy. The results of the recent North Star warrant detail validates this for me. Consequently, I am pleased to tell our citizens that more than 120 violent offenders are off the streets and no longer committing crimes in our neighborhoods.”

“By participating in joint inter-agency ventures like Operation North Star, we are able to combine our various resources, field intelligence, and experience levels in order to achieve faster results that a single agency cannot hope for. At last count, 122 violent criminals were targeted and removed from the streets of Memphis and Shelby County during this joint operation, allowing for a safer community environment for our citizens,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

Notable Arrests During Operation North Star (from U.S. Marshals Service):