13 charged after Memphis Police raid club Blue Mondays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirteen people face charges after the Memphis Police Department raided club Blue Mondays on Airways Blvd. Tuesday night.
Investigators were responding to complaints about drug sales and use, liquor sales without a permit, and COVID-19 violations. Inside, they found loads of cash, drugs, and guns.
Officers recovered ten handguns, two long guns, marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax, and Adderall from the club.
Memphis Police said the following people were charged:
- Kedra Pryor, 43, was issued a city ordinance citation for Unlawful Sales of Alcoholic Beverages.
- Tony Russell, 28, was arrested on Convicted Felon in Possession of a handgun and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon charges.
- Kelli Hasty, 31, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance: to wit marijuana.
- Luntavis Wilburn, 24, was arrested on misdemeanor arrest warrants.
- Lorenzo Jackson, 35, was arrested on Possession of a Controlled Substance: to wit marijuana.
- Tracy Riley, 37, was arrested on Possession W/I, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
- Lee Jones, 32, was arrested on a Domestic Violence arrest warrant.
- Jeremy Walker, 29, was arrested on Possession of a Controlled Substance W/I.
- Gary Fant, 27, was also arrested on Possession of a Controlled Substance W/I.
- Rico Love, 43, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance: to wit marijuana.
- Antwan Reed, 25, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance W/I and an arrest warrant for Contempt of court.
- Anesah Morton, 29, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance: to wit marijuana.
- Edgar Mhoon, 32, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance: to wit marijuana.