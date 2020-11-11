13 charged after Memphis Police raid club Blue Mondays

Inside, investigators found cash, guns, and drugs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirteen people face charges after the Memphis Police Department raided club Blue Mondays on Airways Blvd. Tuesday night.

Investigators were responding to complaints about drug sales and use, liquor sales without a permit, and COVID-19 violations. Inside, they found loads of cash, drugs, and guns.

Officers recovered ten handguns, two long guns, marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax, and Adderall from the club.

Memphis Police said the following people were charged: