Several law enforcement agencies made arrests in partnership with MPD, recovering four stolen vehicles. The youngest suspect is 10 years old.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fourteen people were arrested for stealing cars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The youngest suspect is 10 years old, police said.

MPD partnered with several area law enforcement agencies to make these arrests, recovering four stolen vehicles in the end. Five handguns were also recovered.