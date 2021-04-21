x
14-year-old murder suspect jumps from second story window to try to escape from marshals, gets caught anyway

The teenage boy, who was busted in Mississippi, is wanted for second degree murder in Memphis.
HORN LAKE, Miss — A teenage boy is behind bars and faces murder charges, but getting him there was eventful.

According to U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller, it all started April 11, 2021, when a person was shot to death in the 3200 block of Forest Brook in Memphis. A warrant for second degree murder was issued.

Flash forward to April 21 when the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked their suspect to a home in Horn Lake, Mississippi. The suspect tried to get away by jumping out of a second story window in the 5700 block of Chance Drive N., but he was caught. He was not injured.

The victim in the murder has not been identified.

