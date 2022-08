The Helena-West Helena Police Department said a 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting death Friday.

They are currently investigating the incident, and said no further details will be given at this time.

Anyone with tips or information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441 or through TIP411.