15-year-old boy injured in shooting at Freedom Prep High School Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a 15-year-old was injured after shooting a Freedom Prep High School in Whitehaven Monday.

MPD officers were called to the scene at the school in the 800 block of Brownlee just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. They found a 15-year-old boy shot. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators said the school was briefly placed on lockdown and they do not believe an unauthorized person was on campus. Students were dismissed at their regular time.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and the victim, but said it’s unclear what led to the shooting. They are working with school officials as the investigation continues.

Police said no one has been arrested, and a firearm has not been recovered.