15-year-old charged with murder of beloved Memphis pastor out of jail on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old charged with the murder of a beloved Memphis pastor is now out of jail on bond, according to the courts.

Miguel Andrade bond had been set at $200,000 after his case was transferred to adult court in January. According to court records, Andrade posted bond on Feb. 15, 2023.

In a court hearing in January when he was transferred to adult court, the judge ordered strict stipulations if Andrade was to bond out: GPS monitoring to school, home, and court only, alcohol and drug counseling, and a daily report on drug screening. ABC24 previously learned Andrade was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the killing.

Andrade is charged with first-degree murder, carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, and more in the death of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams in July 2022.

The adult charged in the case, 21-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, remains in jail on $1,000,000 bond.

A 17-year-old who was charged in the case, reached a deal in January, and was placed into the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children Services until age 19. Prosecutors said the boy admitted to committing delinquent acts, which included first degree murder.

Dr. Eason-Williams, District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church's Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference's Metro District, was shot and killed July 18, 2022, in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane, during a carjacking.