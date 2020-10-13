15-year-old killed in Cordova shooting Monday evening

23-year-old man charged with 2nd degree murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have charged a 23-year-old man in the Monday's shooting death of a teenager in Cordova.

MPD responded to shooting in the 8000 block of Arbor Bend Lane around 9:00 p.m.

According to a police affidavit, when officers arrived on scene, they found 15-year-old Eric Key unresponsive. He had been shot multiple times.

The defendant, Alfred Kirkham, met officers as they arrived and told them that he caught Key breaking into his vehicle. Kirkham told officers, he pulled a gun when he confronted Key, firing shots at him.

Key was shot several more times as he ran from the scene.

A witness told officers, she heard the confrontation between Kirkham and Key, then heard several gun shots fired. She said she looked outside and saw Kirkham standing over Key.

Kirkham admitted to investigators he never saw Key with a weapon, but, said he thought Key was reaching for one, when he shot him. There was no weapon found on the scene, other than the gun used by Kirkham.