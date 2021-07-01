$15,000 reward offered in 2019 murder of 13-year-old Memphis boy

13-year-old Demonte Johnson was found shot on Dec. 6, 2019, in the 800 block of Looney Avenue near Leath Street in North Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has approved a request by Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich to offer a cash reward for information to help solve the 2019 murder of 13-year-old Demonte Johnson.

The $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

The young teen was found shot on Dec. 6, 2019, in the 800 block of Looney Avenue near Leath Street in North Memphis. He was taken to Regional One Hospital where he later died from his injuries.