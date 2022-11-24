x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

16-year-old injured after being shot Thanksgiving morning

If you have information about this shooting, you're urged to call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another teenager has been shot in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a 16-year-old boy showed up at Methodist North Thursday morning just after 5 a.m.

The victim was dropped off by someone driving a black Dodge Durango.

MPD said the shooting may have happened in the Raleigh area.

The victim was transferred from Methodist North to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Security expert gives advice for staying safe while shopping

Before You Leave, Check This Out