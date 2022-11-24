16-year-old injured after being shot Thanksgiving morning

If you have information about this shooting, you're urged to call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another teenager has been shot in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a 16-year-old boy showed up at Methodist North Thursday morning just after 5 a.m.

The victim was dropped off by someone driving a black Dodge Durango.

MPD said the shooting may have happened in the Raleigh area.

At 5:07 am, officers responded to a shooting victim at 3960 New Covington Pike at Methodist North.

The victim was transferred from Methodist North to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.