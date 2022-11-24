16-year-old injured after being shot Thanksgiving morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another teenager has been shot in Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, a 16-year-old boy showed up at Methodist North Thursday morning just after 5 a.m.
The victim was dropped off by someone driving a black Dodge Durango.
MPD said the shooting may have happened in the Raleigh area.
The victim was transferred from Methodist North to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.