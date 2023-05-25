16-year-old suspect shot in hand as shots were fired after vehicle stolen in Horn Lake

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said they don’t know if the car theft victim shot the suspect or if the teen accidentally shot themselves.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said a 16-year-old is in custody after shots were fired when a vehicle was stolen in Horn Lake Thursday morning.

Investigators said deputies responded to a shots fired call about 6:20 a.m. on May 25, 2023, in the area of Highway 301 and Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake. They said witnesses told deputies a suspect had stolen a vehicle from the Crescent Apartments, and the victim followed the suspect to the area of Highway 301 and Goodman. Investigators said that’s when shots were fired, but it’s unclear who fired the shots.

The DCSD searched the area with the K-9 units and drones, and found the 16-year-old suspect just before 9 a.m. on Brenda Cv.

Investigators said the 16-year-old had been shot in the hand and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They said they don’t know if the victim shot the suspect or if the teen accidentally shot themselves.