17-year-old charged with carjacking, firing at Memphis Police K9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in a carjacking Thursday morning. And MPD said the teen fired at a K9 while trying to get away from officers.

MPD said it all began just before 6 a.m. Feb. 16, 2023, at 33 Humphreys Center Dr. near Walnut Grove. A man told investigators he was sitting in his vehicle when two men in ski masks and all black clothing smashed his window and pointed guns at him, demanding his keys. Police said the two took off in the victim’s vehicle.

Just after 1 p.m., officers said they tracked the stolen vehicle to the 3900 block of South Mendenhall Rd., then followed it to the 3900 block of Lamar Ave. Investigators said officers spotted a suspect in all black clothing get out of the vehicle. When they approached, investigators said the suspect ran toward the Shadowbrook Apartments.

At that point, MPD said K9 units were called in and located the suspect. Investigators said the suspect fired a shot at the K9 but officers did not return fire. They said the suspect was taken into custody at Laconia Lane and Willow Wick Dr. East.

MPD said the K9 and his partner were not injured. Investigators said they found the suspect’s gun was stolen out of Shelby County.

Police said the unnamed 17-year-old suspect was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment, then transferred to Juvenile court. He is charged with carjacking, attempted intentional killing of an animal, aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property, and evading arrest on foot.