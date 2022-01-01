17-year-old shot and killed Friday night in Memphis, police confirm

Doctors at LeBonheur Children's Hospital were unable to save the teen, and police are now investigating this as a homicide.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said he was shot at Castle Heights Cove near Kirby Parkway and Raines Road around 7:15 p.m.

Doctors at LeBonheur Children's Hospital were unable to save the teen, and police are now investigating this as a homicide. There is no information on a suspect.

If you have any tips that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 7:19pm, officers responded to a shooting at Castle Heights Cove/Castle Heights Drive where they located a male victim shot. The victim was xported to LeBonheur critical. There is no suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 1, 2022