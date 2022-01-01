17-year-old shot and killed Friday night in Memphis, police confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police said he was shot at Castle Heights Cove near Kirby Parkway and Raines Road around 7:15 p.m.
Doctors at LeBonheur Children's Hospital were unable to save the teen, and police are now investigating this as a homicide. There is no information on a suspect.
If you have any tips that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
