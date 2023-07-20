More than 170 rounds fired near Nutbush area, and now police are looking for suspects

Aggravated Assault 3900 Block of Wales Avenue Report #2307008491ME MEMPHIS, TN – On July 16, 2023, at 3:58 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 Block of Wales Avenue regarding an aggravated assault. Officers advised that several homes were struck by gunfire in the area of Wales Avenue. The investigation revealed four suspect vehicles pulled into the area, and an unknown number of suspects got out of those vehicles and began firing shots. The suspects fired several weapons, striking homes and vehicles. The suspects fled the scene northbound on Jackson Avenue from Wales Avenue. There were 173 shell casings recovered at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.” About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. We aim to create and maintain public safety in the City of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.