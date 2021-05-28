18-wheeler driver arrested after troopers find $500,000 worth of cocaine during traffic stop on I-55 in Mississippi

Troopers seized 13.6 kilograms of cocaine during the stop, with an estimated street value of $586,000.

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested a truck driver and made a big drug bust this week on I-55.

According to the Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, troopers stopped an 18-wheeler along I-55 Wednesday. They did not say what area of I-55 the stop occurred.

Troopers seized 13.6 kilograms of cocaine during the stop, with an estimated street value of $586,000.

The driver, who was unidentified in the news release, is charged with aggravated trafficking of a scheduled 2 controlled substance.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Transportation Office of Law Enforcement continue to investigate the case.