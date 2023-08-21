Memphians react as 18-year-old faces 34 charges, including first-degree murder

A majority of charges were dealt to Justin Blue following a Northeast Memphis shooting, but just a few weeks earlier, he was charged in another crime.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ revolving door is once again in question as an 18-year-old faces 34 charges, including first degree murder.

On August 18th, Memphis Police arrested Justin Blue after a tip from Crime Stoppers. Blue admitted to being one of the shooters responsible for killing a man in Northeast Memphis.

As he awaits trial at the Shelby County jail, Memphians are wanting to see him held accountable.



The news brings back painful memories for people like Tymekia Bynum-Kendrick, who recalled on Monday the moment she and her 13-year-old daughter were held at gunpoint.



“They don’t have a chance, these kids walking around with guns bigger than them,” said Bynum-Kendrick, “It’s scary out here.”

According to a collection of MPD affidavits, the shooting on McNeil Street was not Blue’s first interaction with law enforcement. Just a few weeks prior, the 18-year-old and three others unleashed several gunshots at the Tiger Mart Gas Station on Jackson Avenue.



In June, Blue admitted to being part of a string of car break-ins along Poplar Avenue, including several in the Crunch Fitness parking lot.



Bynum-Kendrick said those involved in these crimes should be held accountable.

“Handle it, prosecute them right now, save their lives, please,” said Bynum-Kendrick, “Save my life too. If it takes me to be prosecuted or whoever else, we need to pay for what we do.”



Over the course of the day, ABC24 caught up with activist Earle Fisher, who said the path forward needs to be a collective conversation and effort between legal, political and community leaders.