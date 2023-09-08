18-year-old hospitalized after getting hit by car near FedExForum

The pedestrian was hit Thursday night shortly after a shooting occurred inside the FedExForum during Lil Baby’s "It's Only Us" concert.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A 18-year-old is in critical condition after a car struck him outside of the FedExForum on Thursday.

Memphis Police responded to the incident Sept. 7 a little after 11 p.m. on South 4th Street and Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Avenue, where they found the 18-year-old seriously injured. The man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

According to MPD, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The incident happened shortly after a shooting occurred at Lil Baby’s "It's Only Us" concert inside the FedExForum, leaving another man in critical condition.