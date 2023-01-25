19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center

Many victims were visiting from out-of-town for the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament.

The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.

Out-of-towners from Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri came to Memphis for the tournament, and some were victimized in Saturday's break-ins.

Three guns were stolen from two victims, valued at around $1,500. Another victim had their prescription medication taken.

The Real Time Crime Center says there are cameras in the area, but they were unable to play the video back. Fingerprints were lifted from three of the victims' cars.

None of the victims were able to describe the suspects to police.

This comes as ABC24 reported on at least 10 cars broken into across midtown on Jan. 10.

As of Jan. 16, Memphis Police say they had responded to 679 car thefts since the new year.