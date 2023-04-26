19-year-old accused of ambushing University of Memphis student in dorm room

Kaleb Steward is charged after the Tuesday attack at the Living Learning Complex on campus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old is facing charges, accused of attacking a student in a University of Memphis dorm room.

Kaleb Steward is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism of property, carrying a weapon on school property, and false reporting.

According to the court affidavit, the victim told police about 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, he came back to his dorm room and was ambushed by Steward. The victim told investigators Steward tried to stab him, and they struggled, with Steward eventually cutting the victim’s face. The report said others heard the disturbance, and the victim was able to get help.

According to the affidavit, Steward admitted to lying to a U of M employee to gain access to the victim’s room in the Living Learning Complex (LLC).

The affidavit states Steward also admitted to, at different times, slashing the tires and throwing a car battery threw a window of the victim’s truck parked on campus. The report said he also admitted to intentionally setting off false fire alarms in the LLC on Monday, April 24.