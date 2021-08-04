2 arrested & 3rd suspect on the run after 3-year-old girl shot in West Memphis

Keon Robinson has felony warrants for first degree battery and discharging a firearm from the vehicle in connection with the shooting.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police have arrested two juveniles and a third suspect is on the run after investigators said a 3-year-old girl was shot Monday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call about 8:00 p.m. in the 1800 block of East Barton. They found a 3-year-old had been struck by a bullet. Here condition has not been released.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

Two juveniles have been arrested. Their names and ages have not been released.

Police said a third suspect, Keon Robinson, was identified and is wanted in connection to the shooting. Investigators said Robinson has felony warrants for first degree battery and discharging a firearm from the vehicle in connection with the shooting.