2 arrested in deadly Castalia Heights shooting, charged with murder, Memphis Police says

20-year-old Daniel Robinson and a 17-year-old teen are charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a Castalia Heights man, MPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death and attempted carjacking of a Castalia Heights man on June 17, Memphis Police said Friday.

According to MPD, 20-year-old Daniel Robinson and a 17-year-old teen boy were arrested Thursday and charged with first degree murder, carjacking and attempted carjacking, among other crimes, for their involvement in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man in Castalia Heights.

On Saturday, June 17, at 1:07 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Cloverdale where the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was killed in a robbery attempt.

Investigators located a video that showed two men approaching the victim's Nissan Maxima from the rear, one on either side. As he tried to drive off, the suspects fired shots striking and killing the victim. The suspects had white ski masks on. Investigators determined that the same suspects were involved in a hit-and-run accident at Barksdale and South Parkway while occupying a stolen Hyundai Sonata. This occurred just before the shooting.

After the shooting, the two suspects approached another man at 2017 North Diane Circle, MPD said. They carjacked his 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe was located abandoned at Cottonwood and Emerald.

Both were found and arrested on Thursday after Memphis Police's Violent Crimes Unit developed Robinson and the teen as suspects in the shooting.

Both Robinson and the teen were charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking and first degree murder. Robinson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.