Hardin County drug bust leads to 2 arrests

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Two Savannah men have been arrested after a drug bust in Hardin County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI said agents received information on drug trafficking in Savannah and Hardin County in August, which included surveillance and controlled purchases.
On Monday, Nov. 15, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Christopher Crotts, 35, with three counts of sale and delivery of methamphetamine. Days later on Thursday, Nov. 18, Savannah police officers pulled over Crotts, resulting in additional counts of simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
A passenger in Crotts' vehicle, Toby Pickens, 29, was charged with possession of a schedule II substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Crotts and Pickens were booked into the Hardin County Jail on $75,000 and $100,000 bonds, respectively.