2 arrested in North Mississippi for stealing a combined $45,000 from school, library funds

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said Dana Walker could serve up to 20 years in prison, while Amanda McDonald could see 10 years behind bars for embezzlement.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday two individuals in Marshall County, Mississippi, have been indicted on embezzlement charges after more than $45,000 combined was stolen in separate cases from school and library funds.

Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, are both accused of embezzlement in separate cases.

Walker is accused of embezzling from H.W. Byers High School activities funds by depositing them into her own bank account. The State Auditor's Office said these funds—nearly $40,000—were meant to pay for things like student parking decals, athletic uniforms, and school-sponsored fundraisers.

Walker’s alleged scheme lasted from August 2020 to February 2022 when it was reported to the State Auditor’s office by school officials.

According to a court document, McDonald allegedly embezzled more than $5,000 from the Marshall County Library which was then converted to her own personal use.

“We will continue to work with prosecutors to ensure taxpayer money is protected,” said State Auditor Shad White.

Dana Walker was arrested in February 2022 by the Marshall County School District Police for her alleged embezzlement scheme. Amanda McDonald surrendered herself to Special Agents at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

If convicted, Walker faces 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. McDonald faces 10 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.