Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night in Westwood.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were both hit when a house in the 4000 block of Westmont was shot multiple times around 11:45 p.m.

Both of the children are recovering at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

On 11/23/2022 at 11:46 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Westmont St. A house was shot numerous times, and a male, 15, and a female, 9, were struck. Both juveniles were transported to LeBonhuer in critical condition. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/cLllDlYQ9d — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 24, 2022