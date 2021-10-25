2 dead, 3 injured following shooting at Mississippi apartment complex

Investigators said between 60 to 100 shots were fired from multiple weapons.

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss — Two people are dead and three others are injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Mississippi.

According to the Quitman County Sheriff's Department, it happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Marie Lyles Meadows Apartments at 413 Jones St. in Crenshaw.

Authorities said Derrick Dewayne Small Jr., 24, and Deshun Cornellas Anderson, 19, were shot multiple times and died on the scene.

Investigators said between 60 to 100 shots were fired from multiple weapons.

A 19-year-old woman and two men were taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

Details on the suspect or their direction of travel were not immediately made available.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Quitman County Sheriff's Department at 662-326-3131.