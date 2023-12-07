2 dead, 4 injured after stolen car slams into other cars in Parkway Village

Memphis Police said someone ran from the stolen car and carjacked another car, hitting three cars during a police chase, including an MPD squad car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and four others injured in Parkway Village after Memphis Police said carjacking suspects crashed into two other cars Wednesday afternoon, and then carjacked another car at the scene, leading to an MPD squad car and two more cars being hit.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Memphis Police said an officer traveling westbound on Cottonwood Road saw a car that was traveling eastbound make a "U-turn" in front of him and accelerate away.

The officer found that the car was reported stolen and had been used in several robberies. The stolen car turned off Cottonwood northbound on Perkins Road.

As the officer approached the intersection of Perkins and Cottonwood he saw that the driver of the stolen vehicle had been involved in a three-car crash at Perkins and American Way. One person in the stolen car ran away on foot and two others remained inside.

The person that ran from the crash scene then carjacked a victim in the area of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Showcase. The suspect fled that scene in the carjacked car, ramming an MPD squad car.

Officers in the area initiated a pursuit. The suspect continued to run, hitting a car at I-240 and Norris Road and a second car at Millbranch Road and Shelby Drive.

The suspect ran from the carjacked vehicle on foot in the Mill Creek Apartments where he was taken into custody. The suspect was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition from injuries he received in the crash.

One of the people who remained in the stolen vehicle that crashed at Perkins and American Way was pronounced dead on the scene. The second person who remained in the stolen car that crashed was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Three people who were occupying the other cars hit by the suspect at Perkins and American Way went to surrounding hospitals in non-critical condition.